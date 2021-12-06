I am writing about my concerns regarding the hiring of Duane Goodman by the Long Beach Police Department.
As a former member of the Seattle Police Department (SPD), Goodman engaged in bias-based statements regarding immigration several times. The malicious and hurtful statements that he posted on social media were appalling and unprofessional given his responsibility to serve and safeguard people of Seattle.
Upon Goodman’s discharge from the SPD, Chief Best expressed her concerns about his ability to fulfill his public safety duties in Seattle. Her views, as quoted in the Chinook Observer, state, “The department’s ability to fulfill its public safety duties depends on communities believing that officers will treat them equally and with dignity regardless of their immigration status.” As an officer, Goodman’s “lapses in judgement” have a negative impact on public trust and ability to serve the public.
Ms. Bauman commented in the Chinook Observer, if Goodman is unfit to serve in Seattle, why does our Police Department think he would be fit to serve here? We deserve a police force that believes in fair treatment of people, follows Police department policy and procedures, and doesn’t engage in a bias policing attitude. We are a diverse community; our businesses employ immigrant families who are hardworking and contribute to the quality of our community. We deserve and expect our police officers to be professional, maintain the public trust, and respect peoples’ civil rights regardless of their differences.
I’m truly concerned about Goodman’s ability to make sound decisions based on good judgement and principles. And it’s my belief that the risk is too high to employ such an officer for our town.
