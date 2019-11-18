Many years ago, I had the opportunity to interview a well-respected gentleman who in the 1930s was in jail on an unrelated, minor charge during the prohibition era.
As he told the story, he was in Pacific County Jail in South Bend when the deputies and the sheriff would on Saturdays go to the cell holding inmates and open a storage area where the illegal booze was stored from previous raids. Then the sheriff and deputies would get drunk and the next day the inmates would have to clean the patrol cars after the lawmen had gotten sick.
Another opportunity I had to hear about the prohibition days, was when I interviewed a retired Pacific County deputy. I mentioned to him a family who marketed booze and it was a known fact that officers of the law would deliver the booze to customers. At first, he didn’t want to “fest up” and later admitted he had actually been one of the persons who would deliver the booze.
Simpell’s Drugstore in South Bend had a still stored in an open storage area above the main part of the store. I wonder what happened to it after the building literally started falling onto Highway 101 (Robert Bush Dr.) and the building had to be torn down.
DORIS HICKS BUSSE
Naselle
EDITOR'S NOTE: As an additional addendum to the prohibition story, Dobby Wiegardt notes that his Uncle John Wiegardt is the man pictured on the far right side of the photo of a peninsula road crew resting with their jug. The photo was taken in Nahcotta on Oct. 19, 1908.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.