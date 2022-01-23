After reading the story "Pets on Board" in the Jan. 19 edition of the Observer, I was delighted to see a photograph of the crew of the schooner Solano along with their pet parrot and dog. I believe this particular dog went on to become a famous player in the history of the Graveyard of the Pacific.
The Solano was an American schooner that wrecked on the beach near Ocean Park on Feb. 2, 1907. Among the survivors of that wreck was the ship's pet dog. The dog was adopted by young Willie Taylor, whose parents owned the Taylor House in Ocean Park. The Taylor House was the first hotel built in Ocean Park and is today known as Adelaide's. Willie named the dog Solano, after the ship that brought the pup to the North Beach Peninsula. Shipwrecks were fairly common in those days, and the Taylor House was often a source of comfort for those sailors who were far from home.
Two years after the wreck of the Solano, on the cold and stormy morning of Jan. 15, 1909, Willie's dog was heard barking and howling mournfully on the beach near the Taylor place. The dog made such a racket that Willie investigated, and was surprised to find the French ship Alice stuck in the sand. Willie sent out the alarm, and the lifesaving crew from Klipsan Beach responded. The French crew made it to shore, and whatever could be salvaged was brought ashore as well. The Alice carried a cargo that included 2,200 tons of English cement packed into barrels. When the salt water washed through the hold of the ship, the cement hardened and the incredible weight buried her hull into the sand.
The Alice became a popular tourist attraction and one of the most famous shipwrecks on the peninsula.
In the photo archives at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum there is a great picture showing the crew of the Alice posing in front of the Taylor House. Also in the picture is a boy and his dog. The boy is holding the dog up by his front legs, as though the dog is standing at attention for the photographer. Although they are not specifically identified as such, I like to think it is Willie Taylor and his famous dog, Solano.
