David Campiche’s "Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner" (Peninsula Life Feb. 17) made me laugh. He found himself inviting James Beard (of all people) to dinner at his home.
I had a similar experience a couple of years ago when I met Nanci Main of the Ark Restaurant at a friend’s birthday party. I couldn’t help bragging about my husband’s wonderful cooking and before I knew it, I had invited her to our home for dinner.
My husband was incredulous. “You invited Nanci Main for dinner??” He was nervous but Nanci arrived and was a delightful guest. And dinner was wonderful.
GWEN SCOTT
Long Beach
