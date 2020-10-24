We are sorry to say but due to circumstances beyond our control (covid) the annual chili feed in Nemah has been canceled. Donations are greatly appreciated.
Anyone wishing to donate to help keep the building in shape for use may send their donations to: Nemah Community Church/school, 91 Nemah Valley Rd, South Bend, WA 98586.
Fingers crossed we will all be enjoying good food and good company next year. Thank you all for you support throughout the years.
NEMAH COMMUNITY LEAGUE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.