Having read Dale Hill's critique of my Stop the Stupid letter I am left dismayed by his choice to launch an ad hominem attack rather than argue the merits of my letter. Sadly, it is an all too common tactic these days to attack the person instead of debating the facts.
With selective comprehension, false equivalence and out-of-context rhetoric he does all he can to avoid the facts and ignore the gist of my message.
It is undeniable to any reasonable person that today's Republican Party, in fear of or with adulation for Trump, have bowed to his constant and corrosive lies. They tell their constituents that voting machines were rigged, that Italian satellites changed votes, that hundreds of thousands of ballots were smuggled in from Asia and dozens of other falsehoods.
These election lies pose a real and present danger to our democratic process but even more appalling are the lies about masks and vaccines in the midst of our largest public health crisis in a century. Studies show Trump's lies and inaction about everything covid-19 account for 40% of the deaths attributed to covid-19 in the U.S..
Hill can try to equate such lies with President Biden's subjective comments about the Afghanistan withdrawal but any reasonable person recognizes this false equivalence for the partisan tactic it is.
Hill's advice to me was to “abandon partisan politics and embrace compromise.” He should know that accurately accusing a political party and it's leader of spreading lies and disinformation for political gain is not partisan politics, it is truth. If Hill would like to argue in favor of any of Trump's lies I would be happy to prove him wrong, with nonpartisan truth.
As for compromising as Hill suggests, I ask why any civically responsible person who embodies the values that America stands for would compromise with those who are doing all they can to shred the very fabric of our democracy with lies and deception?
No, we do not compromise with Trump-induced stupidity, we do not compromise our American values for any man or political party. Period!
