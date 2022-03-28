I am a huge supporter of the school bond proposed on the ballot for April 26.
I have two kids in the school district, one in Ocean Park and the other at Hilltop. I did not support the reconfiguration the school board proposed in 2019. We live in Ilwaco and I did not want my kids going to Ocean Park Elementary. I spoke at a school board meeting against the proposal.
My fear is the safety of my children when we do have a major earthquake. I was told the safety plan of the school is to send all kids to the second floor of the school. If the school was earthquake and tsunami safe, I wouldn’t mind this plan so much. But it’s not. With a new earthquake and tsunami-safe elementary school in Ilwaco, their safety when the big one hits is more guaranteed and being next to a hospital is even better. We know there will be a major earthquake. We need to prepare now, not after it happens.
The community would greatly benefit from a new elementary school and upgrades to the existing high school, sports facilities, bus barn and a new alternative school where Kaino Gym currently resides. Other seaside communities have taken their kids safety and education seriously and have provided them safe and up to date schools. Why can’t we be one of those communities? The last upgrades were almost 20 years ago to both elementary schools. Now they need more renovations. Why not do it right this time?! Those schools will be used.
The peninsula has grown so much, there are so many possibilities for those buildings. The time is now, please vote yes in April. Our kids need better. They matter.
