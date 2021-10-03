I am responding to Bonnie Lou Cozby column on "Compromise! Allow testing instead of mandated vaccination for covid."
As of today, Sept. 30, 2021, there are nearly 700,000 U.S. Americans who have died from covid in the last 19 months and many times more have survived with long-term effects from this brutal disease. I do not "tout" the workers who have been fortunate not to contact covid as "heroes" and "privileged" to continue working without getting vaccinated. There are many employees working with the public who have gotten covid and now is the time to do the right thing and get vaccinated.
Today, Ocean Beach School District announced the closure of in-person learning due to an outbreak of covid. How much longer do you want this merry-go-round for our children's education?
Apparently, Ms. Cozby has not seen the news articles where young people are on their death bed saying they made a mistake in not getting the shot and begging for the shot. Or mothers of teenagers who didn't believe in getting their children vaccinated and are now burying them!
If you refuse to get the shot for any reason other than supporting documents on health conditions or religion, then you and your minor children should go hibernate where you do not have any contact with the public. We don't need you to infect the rest of us nor those who have a weaken immune system and cannot be immunized. By not getting vaccinated, you now have the right to infect the rest of the community, country and world.
Vaccinations have prevented over 95% hospitalizations. With the pandemic continuing to add to the death count, the vaccination is a good tool to fight against covid and forces our leaders to make wise decisions by mandating vaccinations or enforcing the removal of persons to continue to work in public. I believe this is right, appropriate and evidence of good leadership. The simple and safe solution is to get vaccinated! "Science" has the "facts" that this is the way to go. Compromise is a poor choice when we have a better choice.
When someone says, "No one has the right to tell me what to put in my body", here are the choices: get the immunization or risk getting covid in your body! Which would you rather have?
I believe responsible, caring people are capable of making their own informed and careful decisions to save our fundamental right in doing the right thing by keeping our community, county, state and union safe by getting vaccinated. There are too many politically charged individuals and organizations trying to remove the right of having a healthy and safe life by demanding "no shots," "no masks" and taking away our rights to be safe and healthy. We can't sit back and expect the unvaccinated to push their covid infections unto those who are not eligible for immunization or the responsible citizens.
DORIS BUSSE
Naselle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.