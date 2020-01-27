In response to Allie Bair's column “Will it take resuming the draft to wake Americans up”, a better title would be “What will it take for you to hate Trump as much as I do?” We know you aren’t fond of President Trump. That hasn’t changed in three and a half years. I seriously doubt your attitude will ever change even if he does something you would normally approve him of doing. You don’t understand Trump and you really don’t understand his supporters.
And now we have Trump is unpredictable, irrational and has a tough time putting himself in other people’s shoes. Why he could even start World War III to distract from being impeached. What mindless drivel! How do you people think this stuff up?
I had no idea the Selective Service website crashed on Jan. 3 until I read about it in your column. After finding out it crashed due to the misinformation spreading on the internet, I was even more surprised to discover 90% of eligible draftees (ages 18-25) are already registered with Selective Service. Did you know that? I didn’t. I would have guessed the number registered wasn’t more than 30%, since there hasn’t been a draft since 1973 and no one ever talks about it. For the draft to be re-authorized, the president would need to have legislation passed and I don’t think that will happen.
The Saudi Arabian government was not a major player in orchestration the 9/11 attacks. Saudi individuals were involved through Al-Qaeda so it is wrong to state or infer they were part of the Saudi government. I would suggest you pick up a copy of the book, “The Looming Tower” by Lawrence Wright. You might discover things you never knew before.
Finally, you better get ready for the results of the upcoming November election. If you think you are upset now, wait until Nov. 3. Remember, half your subscribers are Trump supporters, so be nice.
CASEY LAW
Long Beach
