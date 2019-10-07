It seems to me information left out of the article about bringing back the butterflies.
Perhaps the largest issue for the Oregon silverspot butterfly habitat loss was the planting of the non-native beach grass a very long time ago. I have to wonder why this was left out, yet pointing out that “white” settlers were somehow the reason. While many early settlers were white, there were plenty of mixed-race people in the area, and I find this type of hyperbole exactly what is wrong with our country right now.
ROBERT WALTEMATE
Long Beach
