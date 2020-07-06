Not surprisingly, Donna Moore is blind to her own bias and feels compelled to lash out at those who dare point it out. (June 26 Letter: Americans should unite in defense of our freedoms) Instead of taking my words as they were written, she twisted them to fit her narrative.
I did not find your letter impressive as you pondered, I was very clear in it's opening sentence that I was in fact saddened by it. Nor did I ever proclaim myself a superior intellect — those are your words, not mine. In fact, my intelligence never came up in my letter. Another thing that never came up in my letter was your media-viewing habits. I did note that your claims read like a script from a couple of right-wing media outlets but never claimed them as your source. I could not help but notice you did not deny viewing those outlets nor did you provide the source of your misinformation.
I'm not sure why you contend that I missed the point of your letter. I suppose it keeps you from actually having to address the substance of my letter. Frankly, the point of your letter became irrelevant when you premised it on nonsensical conspiracy theories that have no basis in fact. Your description of contact tracing bears no resemblance to the actual process. Nobody named the bill 6666 as a slap in the face to Christians. There are no “race wars” going on and data shows Antifa was far less involved in rioting and looting than far-right white nationalist groups.
Moore will find it difficult to accept those truths but truths they remain.
After nearly four years of lies, disinformation and fear mongering coming from the White House and right-wing media groups my ability to tolerate such nonsense has been quashed. Partisan ignorance ignored is partisan prejudice encouraged.
I'm not sure how standing up for truth and dispelling falsehoods makes me a Marxist; that's just how folks like Moore attempt to otherize and obfuscate. I am in fact a well-informed American who is not hesitant to promote an allegiance to truth and a disdain for lies.
SCOT CALHOUN
Long Beach
