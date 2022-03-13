Behind closed doors, Washington state legislators changed the budget to again close the Department of Children, Youth and Families' Naselle Youth Camp. We were told on March 9. The budget is now on Gov.Jay Inslee’s desk for his review and signature. We have word that it has not been signed as of Friday, March 11.
Please contact Gov. Inslee to save Naselle Youth Camp and do a section veto: 228 subsection 20 on page 468.
Governor’s contact information: tinyurl.com/yh5efewv
And, it appears that DCYF’s leadership — Ross Hunter and Felice Upton — are not standing up to save Naselle Youth Camp, their least-restrictive facility with treatment, counseling, DBT counseling, addiction and substance use disorder treatment, high school, GED program, welding program, vocational programs, certificate trainings, college classes, work experiences, horticulture program, operating fish hatchery, and recreation/outdoor programs in a rural forested setting without fencing or barbed wire! Young men, ages 16-25, who do not get sentenced to maximum security or who qualify to step down a level, come to this therapeutic minimum-medium security level 24-7 facility for healing and trauma-informed care.
Instead of continuing this program in a natural forested setting with a creek running through the campus and youth staying in lodges with fireplaces, DCYF leadership appears to want to send all youth to maximum-security-level institutions Green Hill School and Echo Glenn Children’s Center or out to community facilities before they have learned life skills and habits and have a better support system.
Furthermore, House Rep. Timm Ormsby is lobbying to close Naselle for an Outdoor School, displacing Black, Indigenous and People of Color youth to serve middle school students from stable homes for week-long outdoor education programs. He wants to do this to get a juvenile rehabilitation institution in his Eastern Washington district.
Please contact Hunter and Upton to save Naselle Youth Camp and give more funding for its programs. Ross.Hunter@dcyf.wa.gov felice.Upton@dcyf.wa.gov
Finally, a Black-led, multi-racial organization, Kids are Kids, which has a broad and strong advocacy network, sent a letter to the three key leaders listed above. They are connected to families of incarcerated youth. See at their website at Kids Are Kids: www.kidsarekidswa.org.
There will be an outdoor assembly on Wednesday, March 16, to save Naselle Youth Camp at the front entrance of the camp at 11 Youth Camp Lane from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. All are welcome.
Show support for the camp when Felice Upton comes to hold a staff town hall explaining the closure. The decision is not final! And, it appears they are jumping on the chance to shut this valuable resource down.
PAIGE COLEMAN
DCYF JR Coordinator for Vocational Programs
