Shared traditions tie our families, friends, and communities together. We look forward to birthdays, holidays, and others that might be unique to our family.
My neighbor remembers the 4th of July celebration as a happy tradition when her children, grandchildren, and friends would visit, prepare a picnic, buy fireworks at a local store, and walk to the beach early enough to claim a space and dig a fire pit. The group would eat and drink; the kids would light kid-safe fireworks; and adults would blast the bigger ones. After a spectacular city firework show, they would pick up their garbage and go home. They no longer celebrate the 4th in this way. My neighbor says, “It became too dangerous.”
That is the way it used to be. Opponents of the firework ban want you to believe that this tradition still exists. It does not! The traditional 4th of July celebration is long gone replaced by many law-breaking drunks who use the excuse of a holiday to create havoc on our beaches and in our communities. Some visitors bring professional-grade fireworks and illegally explode them on our beaches. Our police and other public safety responders are overwhelmed. In my neighbor’s words 4th of July has become “too dangerous.”
Washington cities, such as Leavenworth, have said “No more!” to a traditional celebration that they cannot safely support. Over years, their annual Octoberfest changed into an unrecognizable drunken, dangerous spree. Leavenworth recognized the multiple problems with public safety and replaced Octoberfest with a family-orientated street fair, that the mayor said, “Is fun and a win-win for everyone, local businesses, residents and guests alike.” And yes, they still sell beer.
We can support a 4th of July festival that meets the needs of businesses, residents, and guests instead of clinging to a tradition that does not resemble those of in the past. Sounds like a new tradition to me. Sound good to you? Then please recognize that an old tradition has changed and vote for banning fireworks in our county.
