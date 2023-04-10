Shared traditions tie our families, friends, and communities together. We look forward to birthdays, holidays, and others that might be unique to our family.

My neighbor remembers the 4th of July celebration as a happy tradition when her children, grandchildren, and friends would visit, prepare a picnic, buy fireworks at a local store, and walk to the beach early enough to claim a space and dig a fire pit. The group would eat and drink; the kids would light kid-safe fireworks; and adults would blast the bigger ones. After a spectacular city firework show, they would pick up their garbage and go home. They no longer celebrate the 4th in this way. My neighbor says, “It became too dangerous.”

