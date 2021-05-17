Rep. Liz Cheney, a bedrock conservative of one of our leading Republican conservative families, has spoken. She has pointed out once more that the foundational principle of conservatism is reverence for the truth. Again and again in the past 200 years this principle has risen to the top of the movement and to the defense of freedom internationally. Jefferson told us "On principle stand like a rock, on custom flow with the current." Emerson emphasized the need for both steadfast values and flexible programs.
Trump, in contrast to these, to Adam Smith, to Edmund Burke, to Theodore Roosevelt, and to every champion of the conservative idea, has founded his politics in a lie, the biggest and most egregious of all political lies. He has insisted again and again, in the face of every piece of evidence, including that of his own appointed judges, his own Justice Department, the Electoral College, and the election officials of all 50 states, that the 2020 election was "won" by him, "stolen" from him, that in fact he and not Joseph Biden is by right president of the United States. He has defended the criminals who on Jan. 6, 2021, he incited to a violent attack upon the Capitol and upon the members of Congress.
He has maintained this outrageous and dangerous campaign of lies for one reason only: it is supported by the majority of the Republican Party. Rep. Elise Stefanik, formerly a moderate Republican member of Congress from the northernmost district of my home state of New York, has shamefully swallowed the lie, hook, line, and sinker, only and entirely so she may succeed Rep. Cheney to the leadership of her part in the House.
We should care about the lesson being laid before our children. What reason have they now to distinguish the truth from the lie? What interest have they in standing for the truth when the way to success lies in the opposite direction?
In my childhood, decent people ran in fear before another charlatan called Joseph McCarthy. Cowards sucked up to him and paid lip service to his conspiracy theories. A few brave souls, on the right as well as on the left, stood up to him. But only after many years did the cowards creep about from behind the distortions and lies — when they felt it was safe — a decade after his death. Let's hope we don't have to wait that long to show a little bravery.
BARRY FRUCHTER
Ocean Park
