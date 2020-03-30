Now more than ever, those who habitually throw their garbage onto the roadway need to stop it! Keep it in your “litter bag” and take it home with you. Those of us who routinely pick up road litter are more hesitant to pick it up now, under current conditions.
EDWARD PULLIAM
Naselle
