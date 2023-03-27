Our cost of living is rising on a vertical scale while our earnings have flat-lined. Cap an trade will be adding more costs to our utility bills and fuel for our vehicles. Our property taxes were recently increased. And now the powers that be want even more from us.
This time the request is coming from the new Ocean Beach Hospital administration who, like the school board did last year, is promoting that we, the property taxpayers, having successfully completed paying off the previous bond, are suggesting as the school board did that now is the time for a yes vote on yet another bond issue for them. Furthermore, the hospital administration states this bond is less than the previous bond in an attempt to make us feel better. Sounds all too familiar, does it not?
My suggestion to the Ocean Beach Hospital administration is simple: 1) Break up your needs into smaller projects beginning with the most urgent. 2) Start a “Go-Fund-Me” account for each of them and those of us who can afford to contribute will do so. It was successful several years ago when the hospital needed to purchase some new medical equipment. It can be successful once again without having to call for a special bond to be passed.
Folks, we have the power to say no to higher taxes. We successfully defeated the school bond, and we can successfully defeat this bond also. Vote your conscience, however, I urge you to study the facts, especially the track record of your property taxes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.