Recent letters to the editor have caused me to write this letter.
I am recently retired from the district, where I was the administrative assistant to the superintendent and school board.
I have good news for the peninsula — the Ocean Beach team works tirelessly to advocate for all students and to do what is best for kids. They listen to all sides; staff, students, community and experts and make hard decisions on the best way forward to teach peninsula students.
This district is my third; it has challenges many other districts don’t have.
State funding is for three schools; but there are four. Special education needs are high. Logistics of a long, narrow peninsula add costs and create challenges for staffing. Poverty is high here; creating challenges for our students and their families and it impacts learning. Staff work to educate, feed and love all students. Other metrics besides state testing show growth in learning. These metrics are not on the state report card; but have been presented at board meetings.
The bond presented last year was a culmination of hard work by the FAC — the Facilities Advisory Committee. This diverse group of 20-plus community members heard from experts, staff and students and recommended the bond measure to the board. The community made it clear they are not ready to commit to the district the funds for a shared campus or to fix the failing transportation and stadium structures.
The district moved past this vote immediately last year and onward seeking funds from the state to fix what can be fixed. Your superintendent has worked tirelessly to fill out complicated grant requests and speak to FEMA and OSPI to help repair and improve.
The fact remains, not all repairs and improvements can be paid for by these grants; another bond will come to the ballot in the future. This bond will need community support. I am sure there will again be open FAC meetings where there will be input from staff, students, and the community.
Additionally, next year will be the replacement levy for maintenance and operations; passing this is critical.
Schools need updating; the plumbing at the high school can fail at any time, the stadium is in its end-life, the transportation building is rotting in our coastal climate. I hope the "no-birds" do not sway voters again and each voter will take the time to understand the hard work and thought that creates the next bond and it passes; allowing needed improvements to educate our most valuable resource — our youth.
I value each bus driver, food service worker, paraeducator, secretary, teacher and administrator in this district; keep up the good work!
BARB PUHL
Retired OBSD Employee
