The Ocean Park Food Bank is reaching out to the community — not for donations but for recipients. Due to the pandemic — instead of seeing a sharp rise in families in need, we have seen a sharp decline. Each month fewer people have come in. We are receiving even more food than before but fewer people to give it to.
Some people may feel they should not come in because "there are others who need it more." On the contrary, we have enough food to feed everyone in need. If you have lost your job or have reduced hours, you are entitled to receive food from the food bank during these unprecedented times.
We follow required safety procedures and only 'allow one person at a time into the food bank. Bring a box or bags if you have them. We have plastic bags if you don't. Please tell your friends in need. We are open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. 1601 Bay Ave.
MICHAEL GOLDBERG, President
Ocean Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.