The Ocean Park Food Bank wants to thank those that have been supporting us with checks and food and Okie's that gave us a generous credit to use.
We are seeing an increase in clients and it is difficult at this time to get large volumes of food items. The food bank will continue to operate Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. We have adjusted our physical space and increased our sanitation frequency. One client at a time is allowed inside the building so be patient and we will serve as quickly as we can.
CHARLOTTE PALIANI
Ocean Park Food Bank
