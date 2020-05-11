It was a sad Mother’s Day this year when we found out our beloved farm husky, Char, did not make it home.
After adopting her from our local Humane Society shelter, our farmhand, Jeffrey, took great care of her for the last six months, walking her for miles at a time. What a smart, fast and lovely dog she was, and oh, how she loved the bay. But alas, just as her adoption profile (https://tinyurl.com/y7hgdh2o) had warned us, she was a master escape artist and after punching through a window, went roaming late Saturday night to not return alive.
We want to thank our neighbor, John Hayes, for going up and down Sandridge Road to find Char as well as our Pacific County Sheriff’s Department for the difficult task of putting Char out of her misery after being hit in traffic. Rest in peace, dear Char, we will miss you!
DEB HOAWARD
Long Beach
