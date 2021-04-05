Rhett’s Ranch did a marvelous Easter celebration for the kids at no charge but a donation. The petting zoo was so cute even my 2- and 3-year-old grandchildren loved it. The food was reasonably priced and perfect for the kids. The egg hunt was lots of fun and the atmosphere was welcoming and friendly. Thank you.
CHARLOTTE PALIANI
Ocean Park
