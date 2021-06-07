Letter of Thanks: AAUW appreciates Dick Rodlun's help Jun 7, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A very special thank you to Dick Rodlun for his help and donations to the AAUW garage sale last week. He helped make it a success and we appreciate his generosity.BARBARA CARMELAAUW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dick Rodlun Help Generosity Donation Success Barbara Carmel Garage Sale Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWeekend tragedy: Coast Guard suspends search for 14-year-old swept offshoreCounty population surging after years of stagnationTokeland history reverberates with motherly loveIlwaco woman guilty of intentionally feeding bearsProtesters urge to 'unmask the children'Memorial Day Weekend, World's Longest Garage sale draw crowdsCounty grappling with new drug possession lawArtist’s vision realized with Long Beach arch downtownPacific County Superior Court: Judge orders WSH evaluation for defendantThrough rain, silt and oyster spat: Seasonal oyster crews serve essential role Images Videos CommentedOP medical pot growers accused of overdoing it (1)
