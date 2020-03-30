A thanks to the teachers and staff at Ocean Beach School for the help they gave to the Read-A-Thon last month and a special thanks to Jennifer Guzel from the AAUW for organizing the event.
BARBARA CARMEL
AAUW
A thanks to the teachers and staff at Ocean Beach School for the help they gave to the Read-A-Thon last month and a special thanks to Jennifer Guzel from the AAUW for organizing the event.
BARBARA CARMEL
AAUW
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.