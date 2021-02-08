We who are involved in Peace of Mind Pacific County want to thank Cate Gable for her column last week, “Finding ‘Peace of Mind’ during the coronavirus pandemic.” Cate caught the spirit as well as the details of our work over the past four years.
A few additional items may help anyone interested in following up.
Our website, www.pompc.org, includes contact information for each of the eleven current board members. People wanting to share ideas or comment on what POMPC is doing can do so by email at info@pompc.org. We also have an extensive email list for information on our events and upcoming projects.
Our Wednesday coffee hours will begin happening Wednesday, Feb. 10 at Adelaide’s with limited seating. The Feb. 23 POMPC education event will feature Dr. Kevin McGinley, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. Access to the meeting ID can be found on the POMPC website, on facebook/peaceofmindpacificcounty, or by emailing info@pompc.org.
Our small group started with a big goal, to reach and encourage many people in this area with education, support, friendship, and recovery in many forms.
Without the traditional May Wellness Walk this year, we are focusing on teachers and students, local businesses, and people isolated from others. If you want to be part of any of these efforts, we’d be delighted to hear from you.
BARBARA BATE
Vice President, POMPC
