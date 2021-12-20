We live in a wonderful community. For the last few months, volunteers have been taking requests for Christmas help from families in need, putting angels on trees throughout the community and Angels in the community have been picking them up and shopping. Last week about 20 volunteers collected the packages left by our Angels over the past three weeks and organized them for pickup on Saturday, Dec. 18. The joy on the faces of both parents and children as bags of gifts were loaded into the cars was the best payment possible.
Thanks to their generosity, 95 families, with 240 children will be having Christmas this year. While Peninsula Rotary organizes the effort, it couldn’t happen without the Angels who brought gifts, the businesses who provide trees to put the Angels on and the gifts under or donated additional items for the effort. We would like to thank the Elks, Eagles, Moose, WorldMark, Anita’s Café, Barbe Queen Restaurant, Bank of the Pacific, Great Northwest Federal Credit Union, Peninsula Pharmacies, Key Bank, the Cove Restaurant, Bold, the Olde Towne Trading Post, All Seasons Kids stuff, and the Columbia River Roadhouse. Finally, the River City Playhouse, where we were able to spread out to organize the gifts. Our non-Rotarian volunteers were Rick Dunbar, Bruce and Karen D’Arcy, Dianne Fuller, Logan Simonson, Doug Kenaga, Elly Rosaire, Brenda Bahrt, Blake Bell, Kristin Clyde.
