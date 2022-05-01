A big thank you to the wonderful people at Anita’s Coastal Cafe in Ocean Park, and to our local EMTs, plus the Columbia Memorial Hospital emergency room team.

Anita’s owner, Mr. Avelar, his team of workers and some local folks were instrumental in helping me survive an episode that took all of us by surprise about 9 a.m. April 26.

Thank you again,

SANDY Z. SCOTT

Ocean Park

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.