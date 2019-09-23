Indeed, it does, and this festival is no different than many other events, no matter where they’re held or what they are, volunteers make it happen, and I thank my volunteers with all my heart.
To name but a few: Ticket takers, security, merchandise, grounds crew, campground hosts, our advertisers and sponsors. Kate Naiman and her bar crew, Jay Personius, the Port of Peninsula staff and commissioners, the Zephyr Inn, the Writer’s Hearth, the Charles Nelson B&B and Ty Purdue for their hospitality and band lodging.
Special thanks to Mike Mathis for his work on the dance floor and everything else he’s done to help since this event’s inception.
To Ken and Susan Johnson for the use of their trailer for the band’s dressing/green room. To Robert Scherrer for overnight security.
A very, very special thank you to my Administrative Assistant Jan Bono. She has worked tirelessly on this event, from obtaining sponsors, to updating the Facebook page, and many, many behind the scenes tasks. Thank you, Jan.
The seven awesome bands. These professionals give their all, every performance. Show them some love back. Go see their shows and buy their CDs and merchandise.
You, the attendees. Give yourselves a pat on the back. You keep this train a rollin.’ Some of you have come a long way to be here, and we appreciate every one of you.
And last but not least, my wife, Laurie. She has supported me in my efforts to “Keep the Blues Alive” here on the coast ever since I started this ride. Thank you, sweetheart. In the spirit of the Blues,
CLINT CARTER, President
Peninsula R&B Festival, A 501c3 non-profit corporation
