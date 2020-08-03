As many of you know Joe tested positive for the virus with symptoms. We are so grateful to the Health Department and to our friends in the community for their concern and caring and offers of assistance to us at this trying time. Myranda Heckard and Amanda Berube from the Health Department made our transition from the positive result to isolation very easy. Shelly at Willapa Harbor Hospital was helpful and consoling. Amanda has been with us every step of the way and every day checks on us. Howard Chang has been in constant contact. So many of our friends have offered to assist us with shopping, post office pick up, dropping off supplies, including the Peninsula Senior Center. Although the list is long, a special thank you to Dixie Wood, Michael Goldberg, Kathy Condron, Kathie Smith and Leah Gonder.
CHARLOTTE and JOE PALIANI
Ocean Park
