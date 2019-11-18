David Cundiff appreciates ‘Team Ilwaco’
It’s said that “your vote is your voice.” Thank you to Ilwaco voters for selecting me as one of your voices on the Ilwaco City Council for 2019-21. Thanks to the Ilwaco Merchants Association for their encouragement. IMA President Jenna Austin Nisbett coined the phrase, “Team Ilwaco” for her work with the merchants association. This phrase describes our whole community’s work together.
Thanks to Mayor Gary Forner and current Councilmembers Bageant, Sprague, Lessnau and Mathison. They work well together as a team. I am proud to be joining them. Congratulations to Jonathan Quittner on his election as a new council member.
Finally, thanks to Jim Berglund for his nobility as a candidate and as my “ballot companion” for the 2019 race. Jim stepped up when he thought nobody else would. In a city that treasures volunteers, Jim Berglund — citizen, firefighter, and all-around good guy, is a star!
Community members are doing a lot to improve Ilwaco as a place that nurtures young people, businesses, and seniors, and creates a vibrant, beautiful environment where people want to live. I look forward to being a team member and problem-solver on your city council. Thank you!
DAVE CUNDIFF
Ilwaco
