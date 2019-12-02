Now that the recent election has been certified I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the voters of Pacific and Wahkiakum counties.
When I was appointed by the governor to serve as the Superior Court judge it was a great honor, but it does not compare to the affirmation of the vote of the people. It is with deep gratitude and respect that I look forward to continuing the work of the Superior Court.
My family and I love this community and throughout the campaign we had the opportunity to take part in many events and programs that reminded us why we chose to make our home here. It is a great privilege to serve this community and an awesome responsibility.
Having served in this position over the last year my appreciation for the commitment it requires has only deepened. I will always strive to be worthy of the public trust placed in my care. Thank You.
DONALD RICHTER
South Bend
