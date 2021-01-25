Shoeboxes of Joy wishes to thank our friends in Pacific County and in many other places in Washington, for the marvelous support for the 13th year of Christmas gift giving. At our October planning meeting we were thinking that this would be a small "shoebox gift" giving year due to everything 2020 threw at the Peninsula. However, it turned out the very opposite! Thanks to generous donations of shoeboxes, time, food, personal items, home-baked cookies, and so many dollars, we distributed 695 boxes to our many recipient friends!
We want to be sure to recognize and thank many of our helpers: The City of Long Beach gave us the Depot for Christmas Central; empty shoeboxes from you friends and Dennis Co. and other supportive shoe stores; so many ‘elves’ wrapped shoeboxes at home or the Depot; so many individuals who dropped off gift items; candy bag fillers; pet food preparers; home-baked cookies prepared lovingly; fruit and potatoes from Jack’s; numerous ‘elves’ filled or ribboned those 695 gift boxes; the video team from Evening Magazine; couples and families who delivered the many Shoeboxes of Joy; All Safe Mini Storage for our ‘warehouse’, and our core personnel who coordinated the entire program seven days a week from Thanksgiving through the end of December.
Shoeboxes of Joy loves being able to provide this service for our elderly and shut-in neighbors here on the Long Beach Peninsula. We cannot do what we do without the help of you all doing what you do. Thank you again for your support of Shoeboxes of Joy.
SHOEBOXES OF JOY VOLUNTEER TEAM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.