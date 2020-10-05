On Saturday, Oct. 3 my wife and I went to the Ocean Beach Hospital and Medical Clinics Community Health Fair to get our flu shots. Due to the covid-19 virus, a drive-through was set up at the South Pacific County Building on Sandridge Road.
Thank you to the nurses and volunteers. Their cheerfulness made the experience very pleasant. The process was very smooth, safe with masks on, and all covid protocols observed. Thank you to Ocean Beach Hospital for providing this event.
STEVE FLICKINGER
Ocean Park
