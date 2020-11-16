Thank you neighbors,
During this long, protracted and challenging coronavirus pandemic, I have been extremely fortunate to have some really patient, thoughtful and considerate neighbors. These friends have been my lifeline helping me with countless trips to the grocery store to pick up provisions. They just say, "We're going to the store anyway," but their actions truly define "samaritan." Thank you Jerry, Vicki, Chloe, Chuck & Gail and Karen. Let's not forget the pets who provide moral support and free entertainment — Ziggy, Sadie, (TWA) Thomas, Willow, Alvin, Pepe and Cyrus.
PAUL WINKENWERDER
Long Beach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.