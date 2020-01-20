Many helpful hands and open hearts contributed to the Jan. 9 Veterans Lunch at the Ocean Park Moose Lodge. We had close to 100 vets and served 75 pounds of pot roast! We hope for even more at the next lunch (to be announced). What a wonderful way to thank the women and men who have given more than we know for love of their country and the cherished freedoms we all must protect.
Gratitude to Al Betters, Cliff Pederson, Teri and Steve Kovach, Rosemary Hallin, Cate Gable, Vicki Reese, Kathy Haney, Susie, Judy Hagert, Betty Davis, Delores Rodriquez, Karla Felton, Nicole Forland, Leah Gonder, Judy Pierce, Jackie Holland, Tom Downer, Salli and Jerry Macy, Dena Gleb and the Chinook Observer for all their support. A special thank you to the Moose Lodge for their generous food and facility donations.
NANCI MAIN
Ocean Park
