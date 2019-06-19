FORE! The Furrballs Golf Tournament
The South Pacific County Humane Society would like to thank everyone that came out for a beautiful day of golf at our annual FORE! The Furrballs Golf Tournament. A huge thank you to every single one of our players, sponsors, donors and volunteers.
A big thank you to Doug Brown, Peninsula Golf Course and The Cove Restaurant, who did an outstanding job at every level, and to all of their staff who were so supportive and helpful. Thank you to our shelter volunteers, Mike Iwanciow, Debra Stolesen, Jack Kristensen, Ruth Kristensen, Jim Sherman and Nancy McAllister, who took care of the many efforts required to produce the event. Thank you to our sponsors: $10,000 Hole-In-One: Andersen’s Oceanside RV Park and Cottages; Great Dane: Active Enterprises; Long Beach Realty, Scoopers, The Breakers and The Lost Roo; Lab: Benson’s By the Beach, Peninsula Pharmacies, Raymond Federal Bank and Sparks Automotive; Doxie: Don Parsons State Farm Insurance Agent, Pickled Fish, Seaview Mobil and Strand Insurance; Puppy: Bailey’s Saw Shop, Busted Knuckle Garage; Creative Floor Factors, Neptune Theatre, Snap Fitness and Wind World Kites.
The cats and dogs at the shelter, staff and volunteers greatly appreciate you and want you know how important your commitment is to the overall success of this event and our shelter. Please accept our heartfelt thanks for your generosity! You are invited to check out event photos at facebook.com/beachpets. We look forward to seeing everyone again next year.
Sandy Clancy, board president
South Pacific County Humane Society
