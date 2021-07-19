On behalf of the graduates of Ilwaco Class of 2021, the Grad Night Committee would like to send our most heartfelt thank you to our supportive community. Your yearly continued support assures that we are able to continue to provide our graduates with an all-night substance-free grad night celebration. We would like to thank the following businesses and community members who really stepped up and came through with generous donations to contribute to this year's agenda.
Neptune Theater, Amy Connor, Okie's Thriftway Market, Jay Personius and the Port of Peninsula, Drop Anchor Restaurant, Subway, Crab Pot, Taft Plumbing & Septic, Ocean Beach School District, Brian Tse, Dick Taft, Adrift Hotel & Hospitality, Peninsula Pharmacies, Dylan's Cottage Bakery, Northern Oyster, Jubilee Construction, Knecht Properties, Wiegardt Brothers, SAW Construction, FishPeople Seafood, Lighthouse Realty, Tynkila Family, Lost Roo Restaurant, LB Candy Man, Ford Electric, Dr. Roof, Fun Beach Speedway, Oman & Son, Helligso Construction, Beach Time Landscaping, Englund Marine Supply, Strand Insurance, Beach Barons Car Club, Chinook Marine Repair, Rock Solid Cleaning, Kimberly Kay, Corral Drive In, John & Heidi Fitzgerald, A+ Design, Hungry Harbor Grille, and Kathy Hughes.
A very special thank you to all of the parents and helpers that volunteered the evening of the event. The Class of 2021 is a very special group and we wish them all the best!
CLASS OF 2021 GRAD NIGHT COMMITTEE
