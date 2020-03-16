Monday, March 9, on Surfside beach our longhair dachshund puppy, Cricket, wandered off and became lost in the dunes. We searched for hours on Monday evening and Tuesday morning without luck. As we began handing out posters with his picture and our phone number we were absolutely overwhelmed by the kindness and care shown by so many people in the Surfside community. Not only did they happily take the poster but many actually went out to search for the puppy.
On Tuesday evening just at dark we had a call from Surfside resident Jim. He had just seen the puppy in the dunes but couldn't coax him into his yard. We drove up immediately and continued the search with flashlights. Amazingly, Cricket bounded out of the grass and into our arms. Jim Dannals went above and beyond in his caring help so we want especially to thank him. We want to thank the many people in Surfside who helped us. We also want thank friends Kathy Condron and Cyndy Hayward who conducted their own search. There are many times when the kindness and simple humanity of people on the Peninsula amazes us.
PAM and STURGES DORRANCE
Ocean Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.