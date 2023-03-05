Thanks to the City of Long Beach Water Department for their quick resolution of our water line leak. Shortly before 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, our neighbor notified us there was a pool of water near the meter and shutoff valve for our waterline. We called the city to report the leak. Within 10 minutes, a repair crew of four arrived at our house. They determined the location and cause of the leak.
One of them shut off the water in about a two-foot-deep pool. One retrieved a ditch pump. One retrieved some tools that would be needed. After pumping out the water, they discussed the various parts that would be needed. Two worked on prepping the line for repair; two others went to get parts and some dirt to fill in the hole created by the leak.
Since it was so late in the afternoon, we anticipated being without running water overnight. But they had connected the pipe again by 5 p.m. They advised us to turn on two outdoor faucets to see if there was full pressure and to clear any clouded water from the line. Good as new. They then showed us the repair site and the new shutoffs. The new pipe and equipment was far better than the original. They filled in the hole and left. All this in just two hours! We are grateful the city has such talented people in their employ.
