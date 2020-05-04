This is a thank you to my angels out there. Thank you to the angels who sent the clam chowder last Saturday for dinner. Thank you to the angels who left a bag of groceries at our front door and called me to tell me they were there. Thank you to all the angels that took part in the parade of vehicles that went past our house this morning. It was wonderful and a bit of a tear jerker.
Thank you again to our our angels.
LOIS CAMERON
Seaview
