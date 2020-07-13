On Thursday I called Dave Glasson, city administrator in Long Beach, and left a message that my daughter’s house was on the street recently fixed but the property is low and so the gravel made a steep bank which was difficult for the young children to negotiate and the parking was “gone.” I also had talked with the department that handled city streets.
I got a call back the same day with a message that it had already been looked at and someone would be out Friday to see what they could do. Friday I went by and Mike Kitzman and Rick Fitzgerald were already fixing it and did a marvelous job.
I really appreciate the prompt response and the assistance with our problem. Thank you, City of Long Beach.
CHARLOTTE PALIANI
Ocean Park
