Surfside HOA Annual Golf “Scramble for Scholars” would like to thank all those who sponsored a hole or donated raffle prizes for our fundraiser Saturday, June 12, namely:
Okie's Thriftway, Oman and Sons, Anita’s Cafe, Taft Plumbing, DPR Builders, Lighthouse Realty, Hamilton Financial, Bank of the Pacific, Great NW Federal Credit Union, Cindi Pellerin, Realty One, North Beach Tavern, Tom Rogers, Adrift Hotel, Ocean Bay Mobile and RV Park, Dr. Roof, Ace Hardware, Doc's Tavern, Drop Anchor Seafood and Grill, North Jetty Brewery, Kurt and Peggy Olds, Peninsula Pharmacies, Shelburne Inn, Lost Roo, Highland Golf, Cindy Smith, The Depot Restaurant, Heidi and Todd Larson, Leonard Johnson, Funland, At the Helm, Diane Jackson, Ocean Park Moose Lodge, and all the golfers who came out to support our worthy Scramble for Scholars!
Couldn’t have done this without you or our Community Relations Committee volunteers. Net proceeds will fund $1,000 scholarships to Ilwaco High School graduating Seniors in 2022!
SURFSIDE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION
Community Relations Committee
