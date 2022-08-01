The 15th annual Music in the Gardens Tour was attended and enjoyed by hundreds on a beautiful July day. We want to thank everyone who contributed so generously to the Tour's success.

First to the owners of the seven gardens, Mike and Gail Delfosse, Mike and Kathy Freeman, Farmer Deb Howard, Steve McCormick and John Stephens, Malcolm and Ardell McPhail, Kelly Rupp and Bev Arnoldy and Bill and Sue Svendsen: thank you for being willing to share. Your enchanting landscapes, picture-perfect beds and garden art were inspiring.

