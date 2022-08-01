The 15th annual Music in the Gardens Tour was attended and enjoyed by hundreds on a beautiful July day. We want to thank everyone who contributed so generously to the Tour's success.
First to the owners of the seven gardens, Mike and Gail Delfosse, Mike and Kathy Freeman, Farmer Deb Howard, Steve McCormick and John Stephens, Malcolm and Ardell McPhail, Kelly Rupp and Bev Arnoldy and Bill and Sue Svendsen: thank you for being willing to share. Your enchanting landscapes, picture-perfect beds and garden art were inspiring.
While touring these lush settings, your along-the-way refreshments allowed all to pause, celebrate, and enjoy the live music.
Next, thank you to the onsite musicians: Double J and the Boys, Fred Carter, George Coleman, Brian O'Connor, The Ron Hetten Duo, Terry Robb and Tristan Trudell for hours of live musical performances.
In addition, this year's garden tour featured five local artists including potter David Campiche, antique letter press artist Mike Freeman, artist Stan Riedesel, Renee O'Connor of Willapa Bay Tile and Design and modern blacksmith Jacob Moore.
We are grateful for raffle prizes donated by David Campiche, Tom Delfosse, Nansen Malin, Jacob Moore, Renee O'Connor, Maggie Stuckey and Eric Wiegardt.
Thank you to Bay Avenue Gallery, Basketcase Greenhouse and Nansen Florals for being our ticket outlets as well as the first point of cheerful contact for our tour attendees.
Also, the warmest appreciation to The Breakers and The Shelburne Hotel who housed our out-of-town musicians and garden writer. Water Music Society Board members once again served as garden greeters as well as managing the raffle table.
Great appreciation to Nansen Malin for curating our beautiful "Music in the Gardens Tour" Facebook page and providing tremendous social media support, including our first ever 'reels.'
Thank you to Steve Kovach for elegant garden descriptions in the 2022 Tour program and community volunteers Debbie Barrett, Jeannine Grey, Barbara Norcross-Renner and Martha Donaldson.
A big thanks to our individual garden tour sponsors: Nahcotta Boat Basin and Port of Peninsula.
Finally, The Water Music Society Board is grateful to all who attended this delightful garden party and who helped us celebrate our 15th year sharing the Peninsula's magnificent gardens and our fund-raising mission to support local school music programs!
