The Sherry Wiss Heart Transplant Fundraiser Crab and Oyster Dinner and Silent Auction was a tremendous success.
Thank you to all the people who helped, who donated, who came and made the fundraiser such a success.
Thank you to Alyssa Evans and the Chinook Observer for a great article!
The generosity of our friends, family and neighbors has been amazing. It has made my heart smile, sometimes with tears as the outpouring has been incredible.
Please know we appreciate each and every one of you. Thank you all!
Sherry Wiss and Debbie Wiss
Nemah
