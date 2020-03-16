The end of February I found myself requiring an unexpected surgery and I’d like to thank a few people. Thank you to Dr. Gerald Weaver and his excellent surgical team for getting me through the surgery. Thank you to the nursing and support staff of Ocean Beach Hospital for their professionalism and kindness during my week stay for recovery. A special shout out to my day nurse Sherry for being my cheerleader and keeping me on track. Thank you to Deb Hill of Peninsula Pet Sitting for taking Benny without hesitation. And, of course, thank you to my family and friends for all the emotional support one could ever need, especially Gayle Borchard, for stepping up for whatever was needed. You are all appreciated and have made me feel so blessed.
MERRY SCHARFE
Seaview
