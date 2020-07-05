On behalf of the beaches of the unincorporated part of the Long Beach Peninsula, I would like to thank the following people for volunteering to hand out garbage bags at the five beach approaches this July 4th: Andi Day and Kara Bradshaw at Seaview, Dianne Fuller and Jackie Ferrier at Cranberry, Kathy and Gary Manfull at Klipsan Beach, my husband Charlie Cozby at Ocean Park/Bay Avenue and Becky Winters at Oysterville. Bags were supplied by Pacific County and Magen Michaud for Grass Roots Garbage Gang. In all about 1,400 were distributed over a three-hour period.
To the beach visitors who cleaned up after themselves and either deposited the trash in the dumpsters or took it home with them — thank you, you were the majority and are welcome anytime! To those who simply left it on the beach, your poor behavior is not acceptable, no return welcome to you. Thank goodness this was the minority.
On July 5th, many people organized themselves to clean the beach and many worked through the Adopt a Beach program. Thank you all.
Your efforts and love of the beach and our community are very appreciated.
BONNIE COZBY
Ocean Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.