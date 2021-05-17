I really need to thank the truck drivers at DPR, Woody's and Wirkkala for being so considerate to our neighborhood. They have all been working hard in the area of 227th and observing the speed limit, while so many do not. I would like each of them to know how much it is appreciated. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!
LAURA BOHLMANN
Ocean Park
