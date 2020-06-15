Thank you to the many partners who made the Ilwaco High School and Ocean Beach Alternative High School Class of 2020 banners happen! Thank you to the Ilwaco High School/OBAS team for championing this project. Thank you Kelli Hughes-Ham for the design and creating the PDFs. Thank you Stephen Blasko for securing the materials and printing all the banners. Thank you to Anna Taft for soliciting donations for the material costs. Thank you to the donors: Drop Anchor Grill, Brianna Woodham, Tania Miller, Jenny Sheldon, Kara Powell, and the Grad Class parent group. Thank you to Scot and crew at the City of Ilwaco who prepared the posts and purchased materials to hang the banners.
Thank you to Bernie Boucher and his PUD No 2 crew for coming to the rescue twice! First, when the city of Ilwaco's bucket truck broke down. Then again, an unexpected storm came through and the banners were getting badly damaged, they sent two service trucks out to take them down. It truly was a team effort, and this is what community is all about! Thank you again, and congratulations to the Class of 2020!
TAMMY MCMULLEN
Music Teacher/ Administrative Intern
Ocean Beach School District
