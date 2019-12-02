Thank you to the Long Beach Grange for sponsoring our musical instrument and gear sale. Thank you so much to everyone who participated. Because of your involvement we were able to donate $300 to the IHS music program. Thanks so much!
JANET and BILL CLARK
JOHN and JUDY DAWSON
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.