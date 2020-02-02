The seventh annual Project Community Connect event held Jan. 23 was a great success, providing our neighbors with a wide variety of needed services such as legal advice, eye exams and prescription eyeglasses, ID cards and haircuts.
Ocean Beach Hospital, Family Health Center, Willapa Behavioral Health and many other useful provider services were on hand to offer referrals and information. Also, appreciation goes to Jim Tweedie, His Supper Table for a warm delicious meal, and Okie’s Thriftway and Cottage Bakery for providing two sheet cakes for dessert.
Thank you to the 100 plus volunteers and 40 local agencies, organizations, and businesses that braved the terrible rain and wind to work together to ensure our guests had access to the services they needed.
Special thanks to the 2020 Team that put this event together: Taletha Egleston and Nichole Lopez, (providers), Betsy Lester, (hospitality), Vinessa Karnofski, Doug and Denise Pegors, Lorraine and Dee (tangible goods), Katie Lindstrom (point-in-time count and intake volunteers), Mitzi Pothier (volunteer coordinator), Greg Pothier and Dave Hansen (set-up, take down, and signage), Cecelia and Wayne Haack, (transporting tables and items from the storage unit to event), Pastor Dawna Sveran (organizational skills).
Thank you to the City of Long Beach for making the Depot available, closing 2nd Street off for the mobile units, and for your continued support and encouragement for this event.
Thank you to the Long Beach Elks for providing the facility and space for the 7th year of this event. Without your generosity and use of building this event would not be as successful and perhaps may not even happen.
Thank you to Pacific Transit for the free ride day on Route 20 for our guests.
Approximately 200 of our neighbors were served on this day.
To the volunteers who served as “guides” to our guests, your gracious interaction with them made their day special and added a much-needed personal touch. You are the heart of this event.
Note: One correction from the newspaper article: I am not the Peninsula Poverty Response executive director; PPR does not have that title at all. I am an at-large member on the executive team of Peninsula Poverty Response and my responsibility is to coordinate Project Community Connect.
BILL BUCK
PCC Coordinator 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.