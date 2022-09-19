A tremendous and heartfelt thank you to everyone who lent a hand in the production of the 40th NW Garlic Festival!
We were concerned that after two years of not being able to have this event, coupled with a date change from June to September, that attendance would suffer. We were happily wrong — people came by the droves and left with smiles on their faces.
The Ocean Park Area Chamber Board, our members, Village Club and people (neighbors of us all) living in the area showed up to do the work. The Port of Peninsula provided an incredible venue, Peninsula Sanitation and Evergreen Septic took care of the "necessities" perfectly and PCFD#1 was on site both days but happily not needed by any of our guests.
Our vendors were fantastic! A mix of local businesses, nonprofits and favorite festival vendors. They did a brisk business with their delicious and beautiful wares and managed the crowds with smiles and enthusiasm. Expect them back next year!
This year's poster winner, Sue Svendsen, created a brilliant image that was a crowd pleaser for sure! We have only about 20 posters left (they will be available at our Chamber office, by the way) and the silent auction of the original art resulted in one of the highest bids in recent years. OPACC is proud to donate a portion of these proceeds to FOOPS — Friends of Ocean Park School.
The Peninsula Guitar Trio — Ken Emo, George Coleman and Jason Sheaux — solo musician Steve Frost and solo musician Greg Parke filled the air both days with soulful, delightful and perfect music — thank you so much. You set the mood for our event perfectly.
Festivals like this one and others, are the essence of small town, rural living. They bring out the best of our community and shine it up for all to enjoy. We already have plans for next year! Thank you to everyone who spent time at the event this past weekend — you were great guests and we welcome you all back anytime.
